Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.