JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Insider Buys £21,600 in Stock

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) insider John Evans purchased 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($28,436.02).

Shares of JMF opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.35) on Thursday. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 885 ($11.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.87). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.41. The stock has a market cap of £254.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

