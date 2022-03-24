JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.78). Approximately 7,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.81).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 369.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34.
