Jonathan Waldern Sells 171,432 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meta Materials stock opened at 1.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.35. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.38 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after buying an additional 13,919,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,043,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 75,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 289.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 309,319 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

