John Troiano Sells 9,059 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEWGet Rating) Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 15th, John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15.
  • On Friday, March 4th, John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00.

Shares of ONEW opened at $36.25 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $553.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About OneWater Marine (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

