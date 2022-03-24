John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Trading Down 0.1%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.40. 60,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 91,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT)
The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities.
The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.
