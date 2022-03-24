John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Trading Down 0.1%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.40. 60,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 91,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital, used for d.iversifying sources of equity income.The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities.The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.