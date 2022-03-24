Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CaixaBank’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.43.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY opened at $1.08 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.