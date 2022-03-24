Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

BTSDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.92.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

