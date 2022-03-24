JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 462,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,455,677 shares.The stock last traded at $59.10 and had previously closed at $64.29.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.