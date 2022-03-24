JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 462,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,455,677 shares.The stock last traded at $59.10 and had previously closed at $64.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

