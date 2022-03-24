Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $17,505.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Lendino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $17,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JAMF stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 88.4% in the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth $1,602,000.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

