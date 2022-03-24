James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

