Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

J stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

