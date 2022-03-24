Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 73 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.12. 133,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $460.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

