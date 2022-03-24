iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.61 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $3.61, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 6,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $181,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 787,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,938,991. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

