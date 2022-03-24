iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 325,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.17 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

