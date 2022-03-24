iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s Largest Position

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 57.9% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.39. 5,537,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

