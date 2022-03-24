iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.36 and its 200 day moving average is $271.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

