iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the period. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

