iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.23

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.23 and last traded at $110.25, with a volume of 2838593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

