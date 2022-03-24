iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $380.06 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $341.39 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGM. Guggenheim decreased their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

