iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

XMV traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.51. 483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.33. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$32.56 and a 1-year high of C$39.86.

