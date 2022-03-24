iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,369,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,059 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.