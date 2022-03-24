iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Members Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $188,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $107.19. 9,058,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

