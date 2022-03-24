iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $128.61

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.61 and last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 808076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.35.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
