IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.56 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $77.56 million and $5.02 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.24 or 0.07038018 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.57 or 0.99911042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00043959 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,068,931,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,173,796 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

