Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.99. 2,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.18. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $134.08 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

