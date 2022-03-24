Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,368. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.19 and its 200-day moving average is $361.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

