Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,250,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $532.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,068. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.