Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $16.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $571.31. 1,143,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

