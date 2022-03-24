Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.