Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 309,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average volume of 34,310 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,808,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,312. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

