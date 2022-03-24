Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.92

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
