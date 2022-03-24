Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.92

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

