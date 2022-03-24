Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Shares Up 1.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.64. 391,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 645,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.
