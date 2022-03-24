Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 616.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

