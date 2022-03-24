Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.77. 155,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,013. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $124.99 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.