Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 210,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 200,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

