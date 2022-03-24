Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 210,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 200,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.