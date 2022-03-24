Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) to Issue GBX 7.60 Dividend

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IAT traded up GBX 8.52 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 351.02 ($4.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,617. The company has a market capitalization of £234.67 million and a PE ratio of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Invesco Asia Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402 ($5.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.28.

In other news, insider Myriam Madden acquired 1,500 shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £5,160 ($6,793.05).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

