Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.
Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.
