Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Sells £387,814.78 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($510,551.32).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,148 ($67.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Intertek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($83.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,278.94. The firm has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($84.25) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($74.25) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.94) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.89).

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.