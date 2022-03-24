Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Sells £387,814.78 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($510,551.32).
Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,148 ($67.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Intertek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($83.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,278.94. The firm has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
