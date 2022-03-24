International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $126.13 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

