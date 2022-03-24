International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,973. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.