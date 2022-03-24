Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of IFCZF opened at $149.91 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

