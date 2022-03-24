Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) to report $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. Insperity also reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Insperity by 11.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Insperity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $95.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

