Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 629,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,172. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.16.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Insmed (Get Rating)
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
