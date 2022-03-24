Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Insmed by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 629,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,172. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

