Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Insider Sells 71,543 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -201.78, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.