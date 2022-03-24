Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO Sells $541,850.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.22 and a beta of 0.58.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
