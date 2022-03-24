Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO Sells $541,850.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

