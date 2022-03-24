Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells 22,843 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00.

SNCY stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after buying an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

