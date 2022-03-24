Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 63,650 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pinterest stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

