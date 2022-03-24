Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells 8,498 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$263,206.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$917,290.44.

TSE:POU traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.54. 2,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.32 and a twelve month high of C$31.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.72.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

