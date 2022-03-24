Insider Selling: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Sells $12,559.45 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $12,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
JOANN stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
