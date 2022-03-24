Insider Selling: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Sells $12,559.45 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $12,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JOANN stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

